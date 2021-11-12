UP police SI recruitment exam begins amid strict vigil in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh police sub inspector (SI) recruitment exam-2021 got under way under strict surveillance of police teams and special task force units here on Friday. Senior police officials themselves visited various examination centres in the city.

The documents and details of all aspirants were properly scanned before they were allowed to appear in the examination. The examination will be held online in three shifts at seven examination centres in the district from November 12 to 20.

Police officials have chalked out a strategy for conducting fair examination and recruitment process for which senior officials held meetings and briefed the cops about the steps to be taken for avoiding any anomalies and use of unfair means during the examination.

Besides local police, STF Prayagraj also kept a strict vigil at examination centres along with those who have been active in providing solvers and unfair means to aspirants of different competitive examinations earlier.

Police officials said three surveillance teams were roped in to a keep close watch on suspects and collect information about the persons who may try to use unfair means during examination process. Circle officers were deployed at examination centres. Besides, a nodal officer was also appointed at each examination centre.

During the direct recruitment examination on Friday, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarvshrestha Tripathi visited the examination centres at different places and reviewed arrangements. The SSP said there was no report of any untoward incident from any examination centre. “The recruitment process is being conducted under strict surveillance and foolproof security arrangements,” he added.