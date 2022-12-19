UP Police uses Messi's World Cup goal to warn riders: ‘Those messi(ng) up…’

The Uttar Pradesh Police had a quirky take on road safety after the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday night. Using a video clip of football superstar Lionel Messi scoring a goal in his signature style during the final, the UP Police sent a stern message to those “messi(ng)” with traffic laws. It also shared a clip of riders riding in a zigzag manner, alongside Messi's dribble video.

“Messi(ng) up with traffic laws can lead to a self goal. Follow the goal post of #roadsafety!” the tweet read.

The video further shared a message: “Messi can mess with anyone on the field, stick to your lane like it’s your shield.”

As thousands remained glued to the television last night, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath too shared a glimpse of him on Twitter watching the FIFA World Cup finale.

Argentina defeated France, securing their third World Cup trophy and ending the 36-year wait for the South American nation in the most thrilling of finals. Messi, who is considered the greatest footballer of the generation by many, emulated Maradona – the Argentinian legend – in what may or may not be a fairytale end to his time for the team.

Sunday's grand finale went to a stunning draw at 3-3 at the end of extra time. Messi scored the first goal of the match giving Argentina the lead in the 23rd minute via a penalty, and Di Maria scored their second. In a quick turn of events during the final 10 minutes, France's Kylian Mbappe changed the entire scenario with two goals within 97 seconds of each other. The two sides went on to score the third goal in extra time. However, Argentina defeated France in a penalty shoot-out.

