UP polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi reiterates alliance pitch, says will announce when it happens

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reiterated his party’s position on an alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav rejected his October 2 deadline for a possible tie-up. Owaisi also reiterated his demand for greater political representation for Muslims, saying they should not be treated as a “vote bank”. Asaduddin Owaisi also reiterated his demand for greater political representation for Muslims, saying they should not be treated as a “vote bank”. (File)

Owaisi was speaking to reporters at Lucknow airport before leaving for Shravasti when he was asked about Akhilesh’s recent remarks that the SP would continue with its existing alliance partners, which had performed strongly against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“We have stated our position and cited the Bihar example to everyone. We will let you know when it (alliance) happens,” he said.

Owaisi had last month invited opposition parties to join hands with AIMIM to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term. He had said the party would wait until October 2 before announcing its alliance partners. Akhilesh, however, subsequently said the alliance that defeated the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh would continue in the 2027 assembly polls.

Elaborating on AIMIM’s position, Owaisi said the party did not want Muslims to be treated as a vote bank and stressed the need for political agency. “We say that we will not lay down the carpet. We say that we are not a vote bank. We should get our rights. We say that Muslims should have a political agency,” he said.

Owaisi has cited AIMIM’s experience in Bihar while making the alliance pitch in Uttar Pradesh. He said the party had sought a limited number of seats as part of an opposition alliance there, but the proposal was not accepted, following which AIMIM contested independently and won seats in the Seemanchal region.

On remarks by Uttar Pradesh Congress working president Imran Masood, who has in the past accused AIMIM of indirectly benefiting the BJP, Owaisi said, “This is a matter concerning Imran. Look, why connect Imran Masood with the party? We have openly said, bring someone else and make them win from there. Then we will know.”

Owaisi’s remarks come amid discussions among opposition parties over their strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls. He has maintained that AIMIM will contest independently if an alliance does not materialise.