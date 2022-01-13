UP polls: Cong, RLD leaders join BSP; fielded from Charthawal, Gangoh seats

Two Muslim leaders Noman Masood and Salman Saeed have joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While Masood, the brother of former Congress leader Imran Masood, left the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Salman Saeed quit the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcoming the duo to the party fold in a series of tweets, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday announced that Noman Masood will be the party candidate from Gangoh assembly constituency in Saharanpur district while Salman Saeed will be fielded from Charthawal assembly seat of Muzaffarnagar district.

“Salman Saeed, son of former UP home minister, Sayeduzzaman, a native of Muzaffarnagar district, met the BSP chief late night on January 12. “He informed that he has left the Congress and wished to join the Bahujan Samaj Party,” she said.

“Noman Masood, nephew of former Union minister Rashid Masood and brother of Imran Masood, a native of Saharanpur district also joined the Bahujan Samaj Party yesterday (January 12), leaving Rashtriya Lok Dal,” the BSP chief said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The BSP has decided to field Kunwar Dilshad Ali from Meerut South assembly seat, Amit Sharma from Meerut Cantt seat, KP Mawai from Kithore assembly seat and Nanhe Khan from Siwalkhas assembly seat in Meerut district,” a BSP leader said.

The BSP is likely to release the list of the candidates for the first phase poll as the Election Commission of India issues notification for the first phase of polls in 58 assembly segments covering 11 districts in western UP on Friday (January 14). To finalise the candidates, Mayawati held meetings with party office bearers in Lucknow.