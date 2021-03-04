Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks
lucknow news

UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks

According to board officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated in the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT file photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has decided to conduct a fresh review of industries, including tanneries, located along the banks of the Ganga in the state. The move is a part of the ongoing drive to reduce pollution in the river.

According to UPPCB officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. “It will focus on the level of pollution caused by industries located along the banks and also ensuring if they are following required protocols to reduce it,” said VK Singh, senior environmental engineer.

Also Read | Noida, Ghaziabad among 5 UP cities with worst air quality in country

Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated on the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt.

A local UPPCB team will conduct the review along with experts. “The aim will be to determine the volume of pollution caused by industrial units, so that we can take measures to reduce it to a minimum,” the officer said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP roadside eateries, dhabas on radar in drive against illicit liquor

Muslims’ share in welfare schemes more than share in population: Yogi Adityanath

UP class 1 girl dies after choking on berry seed, principal suspended

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka slam state govt over law and order situation

The board is likely to conduct a similar review of industries located on the banks of tributaries of the Ganga, like Ram Ganga and Gomti River, later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP