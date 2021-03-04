UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has decided to conduct a fresh review of industries, including tanneries, located along the banks of the Ganga in the state. The move is a part of the ongoing drive to reduce pollution in the river.

According to UPPCB officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. “It will focus on the level of pollution caused by industries located along the banks and also ensuring if they are following required protocols to reduce it,” said VK Singh, senior environmental engineer.

Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated on the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt.

A local UPPCB team will conduct the review along with experts. “The aim will be to determine the volume of pollution caused by industrial units, so that we can take measures to reduce it to a minimum,” the officer said.

The board is likely to conduct a similar review of industries located on the banks of tributaries of the Ganga, like Ram Ganga and Gomti River, later this year.