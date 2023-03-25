U.P.: Prayagraj’s first night market on the anvil

With the aim of making the city more attractive for tourists, Prayagraj’s first night market will open on the busy Kamla Nehru Marg soon, said officials aware of the move.Prayagraj Smart City Limited will be awarding a five-year contract to an agency for operating the proposed night market at a cost of ₹1.47 crore, they added.

The site on the Kamla Nehru Road where Sangam city’s first night market is all set to come up. (HT photo)

The process of setting up a market at night and parking site during the day will start soon, the officials said and added that a private agency will operate it. The process to decide the L1 (lowest bidder) is almost complete and the work order would be awarded by next month, they said.

Kamla Nehru Road stretches from Hanuman temple in Civil Lines to Hindu Hostel crossing. “Although a night market having eateries offering a range of dishes is presently operating at a section of the road, the same is running illegally and our idea is to provide hygienically cooked treats from evening to late night and use the same space for parking during the day time”, said mission manager (technical) of Prayagraj Smart City Ltd SK Sinha.

He further said the entire stretch of road will have these night markets in different patches taking care that the same is not operated in front of the schools which are on this road. “Besides a clean and safe atmosphere, there will be separate sections for those opting for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items,” said Sinha.

“The entire area will be thoroughly cleaned in the night itself so as the same can be used for parking in the day time,” he added. A range of such night markets has been planned across the city which will also start coming up in months to come.