UP prison dept gets FICCI Smart Policing Award

Uttar Pradesh prison department bagged the prestigious FICCI Smart Policing Award 2021 at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday, said director general (DG) prison, Anand Kumar.

He said an artificial intelligence based platform titled ‘JARVIS’ won the honour in ‘prison reforms’ category for helping the department bolster their law enforcement efforts as well as driving effective Covid-19 response in the state.

Hosted annually, the FICCI Smart Policing Award aims at promoting the initiatives taken by the police departments in India for the safety and security of citizens. This year, the ceremony received entries from police and law enforcement wings of 36 states and union territories and three central armed police forces across various categories.

“The deployment of the AI-based platform has been instrumental in helping us seamlessly scale and strengthen our security and safety operations within the prison,” said Kumar.

He said “The AI-powered integrated command and control centre and easy-to-use mobile applications have made security and safety activity monitoring more efficient, helping us take actions in real-time to not only mitigate but also avert untoward incidences from taking place.”

“It continues to empower us to drive effective and timely Covid-19 response and identify defaulters who are not following Covid-19 norms,” he said.