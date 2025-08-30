Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
UP promotes Buddhist tourism at PATA travel mart 2025

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 04:00 am IST

The UP pavilion combined traditional design with modern displays, drawing the attention of both visitors and tourism professionals

: Uttar Pradesh made a strong mark at the 47th PATA travel mart 2025, held in Bangkok from August 26 to 28, by promoting itself as a leading destination for Buddhist tourism.

India’s ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, inaugurated the UP pavilion, which soon became a popular attraction at the event (Sourced)
The state’s theme, “Embark on Your Bodhi Yatra in Uttar Pradesh”, focused on six major Buddhist sites, including Sarnath, Kushinagar, and Shravasti. The UP pavilion combined traditional design with modern displays, drawing the attention of both visitors and tourism professionals. More than 20 co-exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh joined the event and took part in business meetings to build partnerships and explore investment opportunities.

India’s ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, inaugurated the UP pavilion, which soon became a popular attraction at the event. A special roadshow organised by the Indian Embassy gave a further boost to Uttar Pradesh’s tourism efforts.

Officials stated that by 2030, Uttar Pradesh is expected to emerge as a major global centre for Buddhist tourism. Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture, said that the aim is to make Uttar Pradesh the starting point of every traveller’s Buddhist journey. He also highlighted the state’s rich cultural heritage, wellness tourism options, and improving infrastructure.

