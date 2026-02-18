Sambhal , An FIR was lodged against the producer, director and main leads of the soon-to-be-released Hindi film "Yadav Ji Ki Love Story" after a group of people from the Yadav community held a protest against the movie, saying it could disturb social harmony and hurt community sentiments. UP: Protest held against interfaith relationship in movie, FIR against actors, filmmakers

The case was filed after a complaint objecting to the nature of romantic relationship between a woman from the Yadav community and a Muslim man.

The demonstrators demanded an immediate ban on the movie's release. There was no response from the filmmakers regarding the allegations.

As per the FIR filed in Dhanari police station, the film, scheduled to release on February 27, the relationship as shown in it distorted the community's faith, culture and history, and could spread hatred and disturb social harmony.

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under section 353 of BNS against producer Sandeep Tomar, director Ankit Bhadana, actress Pragati Tiwari and actor Vishal Mohan," a police official said.

The small budget romantic drama also features Suvinder Vicky, Mansi Rawat and Deepak Kapoor. It is scheduled for release under the banner of Om Thakuraani Production.

People from several villages gathered on Wednesday near Khirni crossing on Ganwa Road in Sambhal tehsil area and burned posters of the film.

The protesters said they objected to the title as well as the movie, which shows a woman from the Yadav community having a romantic affair with a person from a different religion, which they claimed was "derogatory".

They also submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding an immediate ban on the film.

Speaking to reporters, Devendra Yadav, a protester, said that community members from dozens of villages had assembled to oppose the film.

"Our country is a symbol of brotherhood. Such a movie will disturb communal harmony and create unrest. If any film harms the dignity of our sisters and daughters, anger is natural. This is not good for the country," he alleged.

Another community member, Brijesh Yadav, said they would initiate legal action against the film. "We are moving the high court and the Supreme Court. On February 21, we will submit a memorandum at the district level and hold a rally.

"The producer and director should stop the release of this film in the interest of justice, as it hurts the dignity of the Yadav community. If it is not stopped, we will launch a bigger agitation," he said.

Protester Jeet Pal Yadav claimed that the film portrays incidents that never took place and unfairly targets the community.

"Targeting any community is not right. This film will spread a wrong message and increase hostility. Sentiments of the Yadav community have been hurt," he said.

Police officials said the protest remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. The agitation comes close on the heels of a similar controversy that erupted earlier this month over the title of the Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat .

After a petition alleged that the title was "offensive" and "defamatory", Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer would be renamed. The court subsequently closed the proceedings after being told that the producer had taken a conscious decision to change the title and withdraw promotional materials.

Lucknow Police had registered an FIR against the director of Ghooskhor Pandat, citing charges of promoting social animosity and hurting religious sentiments under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The movie's title appeared to target a particular community and could impact public peace and law and order, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.