UP PWD jnr engineer arrested for funds embezzlement

A junior engineer from the Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested on Saturday in Kanpur in connection with the embezzlement of around ₹7 crore in funds designated for the beautification of ponds and religious places. The funds, totaling ₹8.17 crore, were allocated in 2013. Senior police officials in Varanasi revealed that the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has been investigating the case since 2018.

For representation only

According to a press note shared with the media, the arrested junior engineer is identified as Gopal Singh Kushwaha, who was posted on deputation in UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited (UPRNNL), a construction agency of the state government at the time.

Officials mentioned that Avinash Chandra Mishra, the then-joint director of Vindhyachal Division in the tourism department, filed an FIR in 2017 against UPRNNL officials, employees, and contractors for financial embezzlement. The allegations suggested that the work done was worth ₹1.17 crore instead of the allotted ₹8.17 crore. In 2018, the state government transferred the case to the EOW.

The investigation revealed the involvement of several officials, employees, and contractors in misappropriating government funds meant for ponds and religious spots. The recent arrest of the junior engineer marks the first in the case, and further arrests are expected in the near future.

