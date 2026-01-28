UP raises Lakhpati Didi target to one crore; CDOs asked to create 100 Crorepati Didis in each dist

Uttar Pradesh has reset its target of creating Lakhpati Didis and is now aiming to make one crore rural women financially prosperous through self-help groups (SHGs), deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Wednesday. Deputy CM Keshav Prasdad Maurya said the state’s broader objective was to connect three crore poor rural families with SHGs to strengthen livelihoods. (File)

Addressing a press conference after reviewing development works with chief development officers (CDOs) of all districts at Yojana Bhawan, Maurya said the state’s broader objective was to connect three crore poor rural families with SHGs to strengthen livelihoods.

“We have already nearly achieved the target of creating 30 lakh Lakhpati Didis. At today’s meeting, we have decided to raise this target to one crore,” he said.

“Going beyond Lakhpati Didis, we have also asked CDOs to create 100 Crorepati Didis in each district,” Maurya added.

He announced the expansion of Prerna canteens and said additional platforms would be provided for marketing SHG products. Stalls will be set up in vacant spaces at block premises to enable women to run small businesses.

After the success of the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, Maurya said the state has launched a new initiative, ‘One District, One Cuisine’, under which a dedicated outlet would be established in each district showcasing products and traditional dishes from all 75 districts.

Referring to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, Maurya welcomed India’s proposed trade agreement with the European Union and expressed hope that SHG-made products from Uttar Pradesh would find markets in Europe.

He said food processing units costing ₹5 crore each would be set up in 826 development blocks with a 35% subsidy and up to 90% solar subsidy. In Bundelkhand alone, around 80,000 women are associated with the Balni Milk Producer Company, and similar companies would be established across all 18 divisions, he added.

Maurya said more than 202 take-home ration (THR) plants were operational for Anganwadi children, of which 40 had received a 90% solar subsidy. He directed officials to extend the subsidy to the remaining units or relocate them where feasible.

Emphasising timely execution of development works, he said funds under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme should be sanctioned within 45 days. He also directed officials to hold Disha meetings every three months and organise village chaupal programmes regularly.