U.P. Raj Bhawan lawns a riot of colour as 4-day event begins

Visitors, including a large number of school students, thronged the Raj Bhawan lawns on Friday, thrown open for the Regional Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Exhibition, 2023.

Students from Classes 6 to 11 from GD Goenka Public School, Bareilly, City Montessori School, Rajendra Nagar branch, and children from Upper Primary School, Raj Bhavan, visited various gardens of the Raj Bhavan and the Panchatantra forest, and viewed the exhibits.

Along with this, the office-bearers of Umeed Sanstha also brought 100 children who were earlier engaged in begging to experience this exhibition, to help them overcome their traumatic life.

All the children who came to view the exhibition also got an opportunity to meet governor Anandiben Patel. The governor asked the children about their experience of visiting the exhibition and Raj Bhawan gardens.

The children enthusiastically shared their experiences of observing trees, plants and flowers and expressed happiness at seeing figures of animals and birds, based on stories, especially in the Panchatantra Forest.

On this occasion, the governor emphasised the importance of water conservation and proper utilisation of food grains. She also made them take a pledge not to waste it.

The governor told the teachers accompanying the children that the education of the children should not be confined to the school premises only. She said that practical knowledge increases in children by involving them in activities outside the school premises, taking them on excursions.

She also provided nutritional material to children who came on the tour. The four-day exhibition of regional fruits, vegetables and flowers, is the 54th episode of the event organised annually on the Raj Bhawan premises.

CM honours progressive farmers at Raj Bhawan flower show

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that farmers in the state should concentrate on cultivating horticultural crops to increase their income, on Friday.

“Uttar Pradesh has ample water resources and abundant fertile land to enable cultivation of horticulture and medicinal crops,” he said while addressing farmers after visiting the 54th Regional Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Exhibition organised at Raj Bhawan.

Calling the exhibition as the biggest annual three-day fruit and flower exhibition of North India, he said that as envisioned by PM Modi, farmers must involve themselves in the cultivation of horticulture crops as they have the potential in increasing farmers’ income.

He went on to say that the progressive farmers have presented a new standard in front of all traditional farmers of the state. “Horticultural crops contribute 25% to our food providers’ agricultural GDP. Such exhibitions provide a new platform for progressive farmers,” added the CM.

The CM and governor Anandiben Patel visited each stall and expressed amazement at the replica of Ram temple made with flowers, a statement read.

The chief minister also honoured successful farmers in horticulture and medicinal agriculture.

