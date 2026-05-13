UP ramps up drive against pressure horns, modified silencers

Uttar Pradesh transport officials seized vehicles and issued challans as part of a statewide crackdown on vehicles fitted with modified silencers and pressure horns, following strict directions from the high court.

Transport department officials inspect motorcycles fitted with modified silencers during a special enforcement drive against pressure horns and noise pollution in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

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During the campaign on Tuesday in Lucknow, challans were issued to nine motorcycles fitted with high-decibel silencers, while 13 vehicles were seized for violating norms. Officials also warned 20 shopkeepers and service centre operators against selling or installing such devices.

The enforcement drive was led by Lucknow ARTO (enforcement) Alok Kumar Yadav. Teams conducted inspections in several areas, including Amausi, Alambagh, Badshah Nagar, PGI, Lalbagh and Qaiserbagh.

The transport department said strict action is being taken under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act against violators. Officials stated that penalties ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹11,000 are being imposed on vehicles found using illegal horns and modified silencers.

Apart from this, five overloaded vehicles were seized and five others were challaned during the drive. Authorities also issued challans against nine vehicles for not having High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

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{{^usCountry}} ARTO Alok Yadav said modified silencers and pressure horns contribute significantly to noise pollution and create inconvenience for the public. “The checking campaign will continue in the coming days as well,” he said. Passenger tax officers Anita Verma, Surya Pratap Dev and Abha Tripathi, along with other officials, were also present during the enforcement drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ARTO Alok Yadav said modified silencers and pressure horns contribute significantly to noise pollution and create inconvenience for the public. “The checking campaign will continue in the coming days as well,” he said. Passenger tax officers Anita Verma, Surya Pratap Dev and Abha Tripathi, along with other officials, were also present during the enforcement drive. {{/usCountry}}

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