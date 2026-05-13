...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP ramps up drive against pressure horns, modified silencers

During the campaign on Tuesday in Lucknow, challans were issued to nine motorcycles fitted with high-decibel silencers, while 13 vehicles were seized for violating norms

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh transport officials seized vehicles and issued challans as part of a statewide crackdown on vehicles fitted with modified silencers and pressure horns, following strict directions from the high court.

Transport department officials inspect motorcycles fitted with modified silencers during a special enforcement drive against pressure horns and noise pollution in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

During the campaign on Tuesday in Lucknow, challans were issued to nine motorcycles fitted with high-decibel silencers, while 13 vehicles were seized for violating norms. Officials also warned 20 shopkeepers and service centre operators against selling or installing such devices.

The enforcement drive was led by Lucknow ARTO (enforcement) Alok Kumar Yadav. Teams conducted inspections in several areas, including Amausi, Alambagh, Badshah Nagar, PGI, Lalbagh and Qaiserbagh.

The transport department said strict action is being taken under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act against violators. Officials stated that penalties ranging from 10,000 to 11,000 are being imposed on vehicles found using illegal horns and modified silencers.

Apart from this, five overloaded vehicles were seized and five others were challaned during the drive. Authorities also issued challans against nine vehicles for not having High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

 
noise pollution
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP ramps up drive against pressure horns, modified silencers
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP ramps up drive against pressure horns, modified silencers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.