Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP ramps up preparations to combat possible Covid-19 3rd wave
lucknow news

UP ramps up preparations to combat possible Covid-19 3rd wave

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement on Monday said the ambulance staff has been trained to adopt a sensitive approach towards parents or guardians of children, who are affected by Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the statement, has directed officials that the state must be "equipped to serve all its citizens".

Uttar Pradesh has ramped up preparations to combat a possible third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by training medical staff, facilitating easy availability of proper medical treatment and Covid-19 related medicines.

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement on Monday said the ambulance staff has been trained to adopt a sensitive approach towards parents or guardians of children, who are affected by Covid-19, and that the ambulances have been equipped with all life-saving equipment for the treatment of children.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the statement, has directed officials that the state must be "equipped to serve all its citizens". "Improve the response time and bring down the number of cancelled calls due to non-availability of ambulances for various reasons," Adityanath was quoted in the statement, according to news agency PTI.

The state government's 102 and 108 emergency ambulance services that have been serving as frontline warriors to ensure 24x7 smooth and timely admission of patients across the state have geared up to protect children against a probable third Covid-19 wave.

The emergency ambulance services and 137 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance services have been pressed into service by the state government which are equipped with oxygen cylinders and 'ALS', which includes both oxygen cylinders and ventilators.

The vehicles of '108, '102' and ALS ambulances have now been deployed in various districts in both rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh. The service can be availed by calling on toll-free number '108'. A 24-hour Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a team of more than 23,000 people have been working day and night as part of the ambulance services, the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh covid 19 news
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP