UP ranks second in ease of doing business: Rajnath
LUCKNOW Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh was achieving new heights of development with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
“UP is ahead of other states in population and also in terms of resources and skills. Investors will get all the assistance from the chief minister who is working under the guidance of the Prime Minister,” he said while speaking at the third ground-breaking ceremony organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.
The defence minister said chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ability to take quick decisions, implement plans on schedule and commitment to the development of UP ensured fast investment in the state. “Today, UP is ranked second in ease of doing business. Earlier India, which was ranked 142nd in the world in ease of doing business, has moved to 62nd position now,” he said.
“Under PM Modi, India has a higher level of dignity globally as he has a vision of comprehensive development of the country. Earlier, India was not taken seriously on the international platform but today leaders of all the countries take cognizance of India’s stand on various issues,” added Rajnath Singh.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
