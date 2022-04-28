UP ready to become model for others in checking air pollution, says CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh’s economy was growing fast and was ready to become a model for other states in the field of air pollution management after becoming the second largest economy.

Adityanath stated this at a high level meeting with World Bank representatives to discuss clean air initiatives. He said 1.70 crore new cooking gas connections had been given in the state under the Ujjwala Yojana and this provided cooking facility with clean fuel in rural areas.

World Bank has offered financial assistance for the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Action Plan.

He said pilot projects linked with biogas, bio CNG and natural agricultural methods could be launched in the state. “Goverdhan Yojana and natural farming project should be launched in Bundelkhand,” stated the CM.

Adityanath also asked for a research project on gobar gas refilling and laid emphasis on promoting use of e-vehicles. “World Bank should encourage e-mobility in 17 most polluted cities of UP,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Uttar Pradesh was preparing India’s first airshed based UP Clean Air Action Plan with technical cooperation from World Bank, national and international institutions. Under this scheme, priorities were being set to achieve targets of national clean air mission and 15th Finance Commission to ensure formulation of strategy to achieve statewide air quality targets.