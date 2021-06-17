Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UP receives light rains, thundershowers; similar forecast for tomorrow

Day temperatures rose appreciably in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly divisions while the mercury came down in Moradabad, Agra and Meerut divisions, the Met officials said.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Water logging near the DGP Office in Gomti Nagar after heavy rain in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, (File Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers lashed few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the Met office said here on Thursday.

Some parts of eastern UP recorded heavy rains, the officials said.

Rainfall was reported from Trimohanighat (Maharajganj), Dudhi (Sonbhadra), Dhaurahara (Kheri), Ghazipur, Salempur (Deoria), Mohammedabad (Ghazipur), Hata (Kushinagar), Chandauli, Turtipar (Ballia) and Rajghat (Varanasi), they said.

Day temperatures rose appreciably in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly divisions while the mercury came down in Moradabad, Agra and Meerut divisions, they said.

The temperatures were markedly below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi divisions; appreciably below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Moradabad, Jhansi, Agra, Meerut divisions; below normal in Lucknow division and normal elsewhere.

The Met office forecast that rain/thundershowers are very likely on Friday at many places over eastern UP and in isolated parts of western UP.

They warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places while heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at some places in eastern parts on Friday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over western UP on Friday.

Rain/thundershowers are very likely at many places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western UP on Saturday and Sunday, they added.

