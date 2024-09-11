UP receives proposals for green hydrogen production for 3 districts

Uttar Pradesh has already received three proposals for setting up green ammonia plants in the state after it rolled out Green Hydrogen Policy on March 14, 2024 aimed at boosting green hydrogen production. Many more proposals are expected to be received in the days to come. (Pic for representation)

“We have received three proposals one each for Gorakhpur, Jalaun, and Hamirpur with the production capacities of 1500, 260, and 780 tonnes per day, respectively,” Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), director Anupam Shukla said. The proposals, he said, were under review.

The policy seeks to provide significant financial backing, offering up to 35-40% of project costs, with a maximum annual support of 100-200 crore rupees for the first five qualifying projects.

Companies interested in these incentives were asked to submit their detailed plans by September 5, 2024, with initial submissions to be prioritized under a “First Come, First Serve” basis. The review of new proposals will continue every 30 days thereafter.

The Green Hydrogen Policy, 2024 sets a target of 1 million metric tons per annum production of Green Hydrogen by 2028.

Green hydrogen is called so because the entire process to produce it is powered by renewable energy. It is used for purposes like petroleum refinery, manufacturing of ammonia, heavy duty mobility etc.