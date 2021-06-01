UP records 1,317 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate higher than national average

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the fall in number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases continued on Tuesday when the state recorded 1,317 infections in a span of 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day in nearly two months that daily caseload stayed below 1,500.

In a release, the government also said that the recovery rate in the state has now reached 96.9%, which is even higher than the national average, adding that the daily test positivity rate (TPR) has come down to 0.4%.

The weekly positivity rate stands at nearly 0.66%, one of the lowest figures in the country, it added.

The government release pointed out that not even a single district in Uttar Pradesh reported more than 100 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state government credited the turnaround in the Covid-19 situation to its ‘Test-Trace-Treat’, which chief minister Yogi Adityanath has aggressively used to keep a check on the spread of the infection. It further said that 3,23,795 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, out of which nearly 1.30 lakh were RT-PCR examinations.

The UP government highlighted that the state's testing capacity has gone up from 1 lakh RT-PCR tests per day to 1.5 lakh or more in just 40 days. The state has so far tested as many as 4,97,33,141 samples to curb the spread of the infection.

The state has so far seen the recovery of more than 69 lakh people from the deadly coronavirus.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxation in districts which have less than 600 active cases of Covid-19. From 55 such districts (out of 75), the list was expanded on Monday and Tuesday to include nine more.

As the state recorded a significant decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases, the number of containment zones have also been reduced to 15,400, said the release. With the recovery of about 5,625 people in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 active cases have been reduced to 32,578, it added.