UP records 163 more deaths, 29,754 fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh recorded 163 more deaths and 29,754 fresh Covid-19 infection cases across the state in the last 24 hours, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The total count of coronavirus infection cases in the state now stands at 9,09,405 and the death toll has touched 10,159 since March last year.

Additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday said there were 2,23,544 active Covid cases in the state at present. He also said while 1,76,760 patients were in home isolation, 4,455 were admitted in private hospitals and the remaining 42,329 patients were admitted in the level one, two and three facilities run by the state government.

Within 24 hours, 14,391 Covid-19 patients had recovered, taking the recovery tally to 6,75,702 since the start of the Covid pandemic in March last year.

On Monday, 2,00,137 samples were tested in the state, of which 90,000 were RT-PCR tests, he said.

The health department teams have surveyed 3.27 crore households and 15.84 crore people across the state. The chief medical officers have been directed to increase 2000 beds in the Covid hospitals in the respective districts. As a result, there will be an increase of 15,000 beds in the government hospitals. In Lucknow, the KGMU and Balrampur hospitals have been directed to increase the beds, he said.

Lucknow reported 5014 fresh cases, Prayagraj 2175, Kanpur 1740, Varanasi 1637, Ghaziabad 633, Gautam Buddha Nagar 640, Gorakhpur 747, Meerut 1,287, Bareilly 913, Jhansi 550, Moradabad 864, Agra 605, Ballia 334 and Mathura 301.

Lucknow recorded 19 deaths, Prayagraj 13, Kanpur 28, Varanasi 7, Gautam Buddha Nagar 8, Jhansi 7, Moradabad, Rae Bareli and Amethi four each. Ballia, Sonbhadra and Basti witnessed three deaths each. There was one death each in Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Gonda, Unnao, Maharajganj, Mirzapur, Farrukhabad, Jalaun, Siddharth Nagar, Kannauj and Sant Kabir Nagar 2 case each, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Mathura, Deoria, Amroha, Fatehpur, Mainpuri, Balrampur, Kanpur Dehat, Ambedkar Nagar and Shravasti.