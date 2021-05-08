UP records slight dip in fresh cases, CM says state’s Covid management effective

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded 26,847 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases registering a marginal dip in the number of fresh cases. The state recorded 28,076 infections on Friday - around 1,229 more cases compared to Saturday. The state currently has 245,736 active cases of Covid-19 and is among the states which currently has more than 1 lakh active cases.

The toll in the state also dropped to 298 after the state reported a record single-day jump of 372 Covid-19 fatalities on Friday. The total toll in the state reached 15,170, according to a health bulletin issued by the state government. Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Gautam Budh Nagar and Moradabad have a very high active caseload with most active cases concentrated in Lucknow (25,748).

The state recorded 34,721 recoveries in the past 24 hours which took the tally of the recovered people to 1,219,409.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Covid-19 review meeting earlier in the day and said that the state is managing the pandemic effectively. He said cases have decreased in Bareilly over the past week. While visiting a Covid-19 control centre, he remarked that the state’s implementation of Covid-19 rules has been effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“It was predicted that Uttar Pradesh will see 1 lakh positive cases per day from May 5 but, as of May 8, we have reported 26,000 cases. It means our Covid-19 strategy and management is successful. From April 30, we're seeing a decline in cases and we also started special screening as well as testing in villages,” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.