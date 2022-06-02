UP reports 157 new Covid cases, 40 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 157 new Covid cases, including 40 in Lucknow, from 96588 Covid samples tested during past 24-hours. It is after three months that Lucknow reported 40 cases. On March 2, there were 40 new Covid cases in Lucknow and on March 3 there were 48 new Covid cases.

“So far 114643795 Covid samples have been tested in Uttar Pradesh,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

“In the past 24 hours 119 patients recovered. Overall, 2055673 patients have recovered in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

U.P. has 888 active Covid cases at present.

In Lucknow, 31 men and 9 women tested positive for Covid infection. New Covid cases were reported from Chinhat (7), Sarojininagar (4), Alambagh (2), Aishbagh (2), Indira Nagar (4), Turiyaganj (2), Aliganj (1), Bakshi Ka Talab (1), Gosainganj (1), Kakori (1).

New Covid cases across U.P. included those from Gautam Budha Nagar (18), Lucknow (40), Ghaziabad (11) and Maharajganj (16). A total of 328059365 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state. These include 17.43 crore first dose and 15.05 crore second dose.

