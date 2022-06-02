Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP reports 157 new Covid cases, 40 in Lucknow
lucknow news

UP reports 157 new Covid cases, 40 in Lucknow

“So far 114643795 Covid samples have been tested in Uttar Pradesh,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
UP reports 157 new Covid cases, 40 in Lucknow (file)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 157 new Covid cases, including 40 in Lucknow, from 96588 Covid samples tested during past 24-hours. It is after three months that Lucknow reported 40 cases. On March 2, there were 40 new Covid cases in Lucknow and on March 3 there were 48 new Covid cases.

“So far 114643795 Covid samples have been tested in Uttar Pradesh,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

“In the past 24 hours 119 patients recovered. Overall, 2055673 patients have recovered in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

U.P. has 888 active Covid cases at present.

In Lucknow, 31 men and 9 women tested positive for Covid infection. New Covid cases were reported from Chinhat (7), Sarojininagar (4), Alambagh (2), Aishbagh (2), Indira Nagar (4), Turiyaganj (2), Aliganj (1), Bakshi Ka Talab (1), Gosainganj (1), Kakori (1).

New Covid cases across U.P. included those from Gautam Budha Nagar (18), Lucknow (40), Ghaziabad (11) and Maharajganj (16). A total of 328059365 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state. These include 17.43 crore first dose and 15.05 crore second dose.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP