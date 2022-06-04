Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP reports 194 fresh Covid cases, 54 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 194 new cases of Covid-19, including 54 in Lucknow, on Friday while a total 143 patients recovered in the state during the day
(Deppak Gupta/ht photo)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In Lucknow, majority of the patients tested positive in random screening. Among new cases, 5 patients tested positive in contact tracing, 3 had travel history and 8 had mild symptoms and tested positive. “If majority of the new cases are not being detected through contact tracing, it indicates that Covid protocol including use of mask and social distancing is not being followed,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Chinhat and Sarojininagar reported 8 new covid cases each, Indira Nagar 7, Aliganj 6, Alambagh 3, NK Road 5, and Mohanlalganj, Gosaiganj one each.

“In the state, 1,04,179 covid samples were tested and till now 11,47,47,974 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

According to the data from the state health department, 2055816 patients have recovered till now. “The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Shukla.

State has 937 active covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.

