UP reports 992 new covid cases, one death in Kanpur Dehat

UP reports 992 new covid cases, one death in Kanpur Dehat

lucknow news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:43 AM IST
“State tested 77,121 covid samples in the past 24 hours and till now a total 12,01,32,575 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
Gautam Budh Nagar reported highest 205 new covid cases while Lucknow reported 114 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 992 new covid cases on Sunday which was 90 more than the previous day. Also, one death was reported from Kanpur Dehat.

Gautam Budh Nagar reported highest 205 new covid cases while Lucknow reported 114 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. In all, 70 patients recovered in Lucknow taking the number of active covid cases to 664 and among them seven are admitted to hospital.

In Lucknow, new covid cases were reported from Alambagh (26), Sarojininagar (18), Chinhut (14), Aliganj (11), NK Road (9), Indira Nagar (8), and Gosaiganj (2), according to the health department.

"In the past 24 hours, 592 patients have recovered and till now a total 20,79,382 people have defeated covid infection," said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“In the past 24 hours, 592 patients have recovered and till now a total 20,79,382 people have defeated covid infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

State has 4,997 active covid cases at present and majority of them are in home isolation.

Among new covid cases, Meerut reported 84, Varanasi 33, Prayagraj 23, and Gorakhpur 34. According to the data from the health department, Gautam Budh Nagar has highest 958 active covid cases, Lucknow 664, Ghaziabad 432, Meerut 330, and Varanasi has 260 cases.

