UP resolves to deliver tricolour to 4.5 cr houses this year: CM

The state government has resolved to deliver the tricolour to 4.5 crore houses under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday while urging citizens of the state to join the programme of hoisting the tricolour in every home from today until the Independence Day on August 15. CM Yogi said UP had set a record of hoisting the tricolour in more than five crore houses. (File photo)

The CM was addressing a gathering after flagging off a Tiranga Yatra Bike Rally at his official residence here. The rally was taken out by the BJP’s Youth Morcha Lucknow Mahanagar unit.

“UP had set a record of hoisting the tricolour in more than five crore houses. Last year also, the tricolour was hoisted at around 4.5 crore houses,” he said.

The CM said that by joining the Prime Minister’s resolve, the citizens of the state were participating in the resolution to deliver the national symbol of India’s pride, the tricolour, to every home.

“The enthusiasm shown by students, businesspeople, and various social and cultural organisations towards the Tiranga Yatra in the state reflects the vision of a new India. The tricolour is also a symbol of ‘One India, Great India,’ and embracing this sentiment, we all are joining this Tiranga Yatra today,” the CM said.