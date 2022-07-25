Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP: Revenue dept services to be available on UMANG app soon

Citizens will be able to get certificates related to income, caste and residence in UP through the app
Published on Jul 25, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In yet another digital leap aimed at enabling citizens to easily access government services on a single platform, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make services provided by the Revenue Department — certificates related to income, caste and residence — available on the UMANG App soon, said a government spokesperson on Sunday.

The services of the revenue department, including certificates related to income, caste and residence, over the years, were earlier made available through e-District portals at all the ‘Jan Seva Kendras’ (public service centres). Now, these services have been integrated into the UMANG mobile app, which has also been successfully tested, said the spokesperson.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app was developed by the National e-Governance Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. The application provides access to numerous services of various government organisations in states and at the Centre as well as facilitates utility payments.

Sudhir Garg, principal secretary, revenue department, informed that as per the IT and Electronics Department, the citizens would now be able to avail services in a hassle-free manner without the need for them to visit Jan Seva Kendras by only paying 15 as a user charge for each government service, said the spokesperson.

The main objective behind the move is to provide G2C (Government to Citizen) services to the general public on a single platform. The citizens of Uttar Pradesh will be able to track their status, verify certificate details, download existing certificates and avail much more services at a single click.

