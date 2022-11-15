U.P.: RML national law univ plans second convocation since inception

Ever since its inception 16 years ago in 2006, Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU) has held just one convocation and that too in October 2015. Thereafter, several batches have graduated but university did not organise the much sought-after academic event for one reason or the other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now after several years, the university plans to hold its second convocation in January next year. It also plans to invite Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the visitor to the university, as the chief guest of the event.

Vice chancellor, RMLNLU, SK Bhatnagar cited a number of reasons for it. “We never had a convocation since I took charge as VC in 2018. The convocation was to be held in April 2020 but due to Covid-19 lockdown, it could not take place. In almost all other NLUs, the chief justice of the high court of that state is the chancellor who presides over the convocation ceremony after fixing its date.”

“In our case, it is the CJI who is the visitor of the university. He will be soon requested to fix the date of convocation as early as possible, preferably before the end of January 2023,” Bhatnagar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We want to hold a physical convocation and for that we need his presence on the campus. It has been discussed with students and staff. Once we get an appointment with the CJI, the exercise to hold the convocation will be rolled out,” the vice chancellor said.

The university in its first convocation distributed degrees to the students of the previous session. This time around, students of previous batches will be invited on campus.

Many of the past pupils are unhappy as the university held just one convocation since its inception. The university was established by the U.P. Act No.28 of 2005 and came into being on January 4, 2006.