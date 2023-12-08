U.P. Road Safety Fortnight to focus on road engineering, first responder training

As part of this year’s Road Safety Fortnight from December 15, the Uttar Pradesh government will focus on issues such as road engineering and maintenance, along with stringent monitoring of traffic violations, according to a statement from the state government.

For Representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plans are under discussion to replace regular speed breakers with tabletop speed breakers along various routes, which are more driver-friendly. Moreover, the compulsory use of thermoplastic paints and cat’s eye technology will be installed to enhance road safety. The statement also mentions that repairing damaged pavements and removing illegal cuts will be expedited to keep the roads pothole-free. Additionally, throughout various cities and roads, as needed, CCTV cameras and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras will be installed to enhance surveillance.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

During this period, action will also be taken on the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Investigation Scheme-2023, wherein an Accident Investigation Committee and District Level Coordination Committee to investigate accidents involving three or more road accidents and deaths in each district will be constituted. Separately, directions have been given to upgrade medical aid posts at NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) toll plazas, and first responder training will be given to vehicle mechanics, among other initiatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to these and several other improvement measures directed by the state government, the statement also reads, “Road safety videos will be compulsory at the beginning and interval of movies in all cinema halls and multiplexes in the state. Hoardings emphasizing not driving while intoxicated will be mandatory at all liquor shops.”