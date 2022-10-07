U.P.: 9.75 lakh fine slapped on 17 food adulterators in Lucknow

The court of ADM (East) imposed a fine of ₹9.75 lakh on 17 people found selling substandard edible item on Friday during the ongoing drive against adulterators in the state capital.

The adulterers were found selling gram flour (besan), milk, paneer (Indian cottage cheese), mustard oil, khoya, sago (sabudana) and water chestnut (singhada) flour of substandard quality not fit for use. Additional commissioner, FSDA, SP Singh said, “The FSDA will take action against adulterators as per rules and suspend/cancel their licences if required.”

A Parag booth selling sweet milk was fined ₹45,000 for selling substandard sweet milk, Spencer’s Retail Ltd, Ishwarpuri, Sector 12 Indira Nagar, was fined ₹1 lakh for selling substandard gram flour and nan khatai (a kind of biscuit).

A dairy at Jalalpur in Rajajipuram was fined ₹45,000 for selling substandard paneer while Lakshmi Doodh Dairy, Rahim Nagar, Faizullaganj, was fined ₹45,000 after its samples of curd were found substandard. One Avadhesh Gupta of Parasahiya Kumhrawan village in Itaunja was fined ₹45,000 for selling substandard mustard oil.

To check violation of prescribed standards, the district magistrate has directed the officials of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) for regular inspection of hotels, eateries, food stalls, food points, food and vegetable markets.