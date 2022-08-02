U.P. secondary schools all set to have yoga trainers

Now students of government and government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will also get lessons in correctly practising yoga from trained experts. The state government has started serious efforts to fulfil the promises made in this regard in its “Sankalp Patra” issued before the U.P. assembly elections 2022.

On the instructions of the state government, the officers of the U.P. secondary education department have sent a formal proposal to appoint yoga trainers in 2,332 government-run and 4,528 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh, say state secondary education department officials. In the proposal, two options have been proposed for availing services of yoga experts in these schools.

“Under one, the responsibility would be entrusted to already working teachers after imparting them proper training. The second option is to give opportunities to trained youths on contractual basis. As per the guidelines of union ministry of Ayush, candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can be appointed for the purpose on contractual basis. An honorarium of ₹400 per class or maximum of ₹12,000 per month has been proposed for these yoga trainers,” said a senior official of secondary education department aware of the proposal details. Further action will start after approval from the state government, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to complete the recruitment process of yoga trainers at school and college levels in a time-bound manner in its manifesto for the U.P. 2022 assembly polls.

The United Nations on December 11, 2014 had declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. In 2017, the U.P. Board had increased the weightage of yoga subject taught in Class 9 to Class 12 in around 27,735 schools affiliated to it. In high school and intermediate, the total marks of yoga subject were increased to 20. Earlier it had just six marks in class 9 and 10 and five marks in class 11 and 12.