U.P.: Seers pay tribute to ex-ABAP chief Narendra Giri on first death anniv in Prayagraj
Many a prominent seer from various Hindu monastic orders and religious places across the country arrived at Baghamabri Gaddhi Math on Saturday to pay tribute to former president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) and former head of Baghambari Gaddi Math Mahant Narendra Giri on his first death anniversary observed as per the Hindu calendar here on Saturday
The body of the former ABAP president as found hanging from the ceiling of a room at Baghambari Gaddi Math under the Georgetown police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on September 20, 2021. However, his death anniversary was observed as per Hindu calendar (Purnima of Ashwin Krishna Paksh).
A meeting to pay tribute was organised at the Math located at Allahpur in Prayagraj. Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri, secretary and patron of Juna Akhara Mahant Hari Giri, along with over 5000 seers were present on the occasion. The seers paid floral tribute at the “Samadhi” of Mahant Narendra Giri amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.
Seers associated with all 13 recognised akhadas of Sanatan tradition, Pithadhishwar of Maths and temples and national president of Pragatisheel Samajawadi Party (PSP) Shivpal Singh Yadav were also present at the event. A “Bhandara” (community meal) too was organised after the meeting.
Mahant Narendra Giri’s successor and incumbent Peethadheeshwar of Baghambri Gaddi Balbir Giri said the items used by Mahant Narendra Giri during his life as a seer would be exhibited at the Math for devotees.
For this, a museum will be constructed in the Math complex itself. A grand temple will also be constructed at his “Samadhi Sthal” located on the Math premises in which a statue of Mahant Narendra Giri will also be installed.
After the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the ABAP had split into two factions. One faction is with Mahant Ravindrapuri of the ‘Niranjani Akhara’ and the other faction is with Mahant Ravindrapuri of ‘Mahanirvani’ Akhara. Due to the divided ABAP in two groups, many of the seers were absent from the Saturday’s event. This was despite the fact that invitations were sent to all seers. This was unlike the previous occasions when all main seers used to attend every event held in the Math.
While attending the event, ABAP’s president Mahant Ravindrapuri expressed displeasure over a pastor’s recent statement in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. He said no matter how far Rahul travelled, he will not get any benefit in Gujarat elections. The statement given by the pastor about the God in his presence is condemnable. The seer said that everyone has the right to believe in the God according to their belief.
Mahant Ravindrapuri said in such a situation, he demanded action against the Christian priest as per law. On the question of dismissal of Mahant Narendra Giri’s disciple and a key accused in his suicide case Anand Giri’s bail plea recently, Puri claimed that everyone wanted a settlement and it was tried but a dispute that could have happened with Anand Giri’s bail was averted at the moment. He said the decision of the court was paramount.
Recently, a row erupted over a comment made by a pastor George Ponniah during his conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari.
The interaction between Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 150-day-long “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, with the Tamil Nadu pastor has gone viral on social media. In the video, the pastor termed Jesus as the “real God”.
In the video clip, Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, “Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?” to which the Tamil Nadu priest replied, “He is the real God.” Ponniah goes on to say, “God reveals Him(self) as a man, a real person…not like Shakti…so we see a human person.” Several BJP leaders, including party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, have slammed Rahul Gandhi while taking a swipe at the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign.
