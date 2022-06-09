U.P. signs MoU, joins Sadguru’s save soil movement

Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach to conserve soil in the state. With this, U.P. has joined Gujarat and Rajasthan, which are also part of the global ‘save soil’ movement.

Sadhguru, who was in Lucknow as part of his 100-day 30000 kilometer ‘save soil’ journey, was welcomed by Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and famousfolk singer Malini Awasthi when he briefly visited the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Aditynath and Sadhguru, of Isha Foundation also exchanged MoUs at a ‘save soil’ event.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, chief justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal, chief secretary, Durga Shanker Mishra and other senior officials attended the event.

Sadhguru also handed the ‘save soil revitalisation handbook’ to the CM. The handbook, he said, offers practical, scientific solutions that “governments can put into action to revitalise the soil” in their country.

“For the first time in the history of humanity, top global scientists are using the word extinction in relationship with soil,” said Sadhguru.