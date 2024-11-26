U.P. signs MoU to promote homestays around tourist spots

An agreement has been signed between the tourism department of Uttar Pradesh and Bayweaver Nests in Lucknow, to boost homestays near tourism destinations on the model of international success stories. The objective of this initiative is to increase the income of locals living near tourist destinations while offering visitors an authentic experience of local life, traditions, heritage, and cuisine. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The partnership aims to gather extensive information to improve the infrastructure and facilities around these homestay locations. By doing so, it seeks to create a memorable experience for tourists, allowing them to closely connect with the region’s culture and lifestyle.

This announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh’s tourism and culture minister, Jaiveer Singh. He highlighted, “Our goal is to understand both the challenges and the potential in the homestay sector and take appropriate steps for its development. This will greatly benefit tourism and local businesses.”

The initiative is focused on prominent tourism spots like Agra, Varanasi, and nearby eco-tourism sites.

Uttar Pradesh is keen to implement and replicate the success of homestays abroad within the state. This will generate income opportunities for rural and local residents too.