UP signs MoU to provide online citizen services

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the central government with a view to make all citizen services online in the next 90 days under the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM), said a government spokesman.

The MoU was signed in the presence of UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of the Centre’s housing and urban development ministry.

“Under the NUDM, there will be an urban platform for online delivery of governance to provide citizen services like property tax assessment and payment, building plan approval, municipal grievance redressal, trade licence, no-objection certificate, water and sewerage charges, birth and death certificates etc,” the spokesman said.