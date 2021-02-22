UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors
- State government to issue advisory for visitors from states witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
Sounding an alert due to rising Covid-19 cases in states such Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala, Uttar Pradesh will issue guidelines for visitors to UP from these states, said a top health department official on Sunday.
Health and family welfare department reviewed the situation following the spike in Covid cases in many states, including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, who share borders with UP, said officials.
An advisory for mandatory testing and quarantine for passengers coming from red zones is likely to be issued.
Though Covid cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, situation in all districts is being monitored, particularly those bordering other states. The state government is carrying out over 1.25 lakh sample tests daily along with contact tracing and surveillance work in all districts, said DS Negi, director general, health.
States witnessing a surge in Covid cases have been instructed by the Centre to increase sample tests, do comprehensive surveillance and implement stringent containment curbs to check the spread of the virus.
