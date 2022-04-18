UP STF arrests conman, son for duping people in Kheri

Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a person and his son for duping people from Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

STF officials said that the accused Govind Nishad alias guruji and his son Ganesh, residents of Wazirganj, Gonda, duped people by promising them that their cash would be doubled through a ‘magic mirror’.

The accused claimed that the mirror generates special rays during lightening and helps double the amount, officials said.

According to a press note issued by STF about ₹ 22, 39,200 were seized from their possession.

A senior police official said during his interrogation, Govind Nishad admitted he started using this ‘magic mirror’ trick after meeting one Khida Singh when he was lodged in jail in a vehicle theft case. Khida was in jail in drug peddling case and is now out on bail.

Govind told the police that Khida showed them how to dupe people.

Police said the accused took advantage of the fact that even after being duped, the victims were hesitant to approach the police as they feared that they too could be booked for seeking easy money through fraud.

Police said the accused had duped around ₹41 lakh was from one Kallu Maurya of Ayodhya and ₹2.65 lakh from a Sikh of Lakhimpur Kheri in past six months.

Police said they were arrested while trying to dupe one Mukhtar Singh of Palia, Lakhimpur Kheri.