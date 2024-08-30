U.P. STF nabs man for rigging UPP SI exam

An STF team nabbed a member of a gang which had rigged the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Civil Police and equivalent recruitment examination-2020-21 in connivance with some examination centre employees. Shashikant Ram of Ballia (Sourced)

He was bearing a reward of ₹25,000 in a case registered at Hussainganj police station in Lucknow. He was arrested from Delhi.

The accused was identified as Shashikant Ram of Ballia. The police recovered a mobile phone from the accused.

A candidate, Ritesh Yadav, was selected in the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector and equivalent recruitment examination 2020-21. After the selection of Yadav, the Uttar Pradesh Police Promotion and Recruitment Board demanded verification of his original documents. But the candidate Ritesh Yadav could not provide his original documents to the recruitment board. The appointment of Yadav was consequently cancelled by the Board.

Yadav went to court against this decision of the Board, and on his writ, the court instructed him to present the original documents before the Uttar Pradesh Police Promotion and Recruitment Board within a month. Again Yadav could not provide his original documents.

When Yadav was quizzed, it came to light that Ajay Chauhan and BK Singh, members of the gang, had passed the exam in connivance with the IT sector employees appointed at the examination centre.

The same case was being investigated by inspector Santosh Kumar Singh under the supervision of Pramesh Kumar Shukla, deputy superintendent of police, STF, in which Shashikant Ram was the wanted person and carrying a reward of ₹25,000.

Shashikant confessed to his crime and said that after the announcement of Uttar Pradesh Police exam, Ajay Chauhan and BK Singh, used to take contracts to get candidates to pass the exam. Ram further disclosed that he told Ritesh Yadav to arrange ₹15 lakh to pass the exam.

Ritesh Yadav was selected after passing the examination through this gang’s ‘help’, but his original documents were with Ajay Chauhan because Yadav was yet to pay him.