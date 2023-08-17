UP STF nabs terror suspect from Shamli district

LUCKNOW The Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested a man from UP’s Shamli district for his alleged involvement in planning terror and anti-national activities with the help of Pakistan’s secret agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said police here on Thursday.

In a press note shared with media, the STF officials informed that the terror suspect was identified as Kaleem Ahmad, 36, a resident of Gherbukhari Naukuan in Shamli. He was booked under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 121-A (waging war against the country), 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The suspect had returned from Pakistan five days ago and was in regular touch with ISI handlers. He was planning to prepare a team here to carry out terror activities. They said the suspect revealed that the ISI handlers had assured him to provide firearms and ammunition for this purpose, said officials.

The terror suspect stated that he had gone to meet his relatives in Pakistan, but could not give details of their identities and addresses when cross-questioned. He went to Pakistan supposedly on the call of ISI handlers, said the officials.

They said a Pakistani mobile number purchased on forged ID was recovered from the suspect who operated WhatsApp and used it to interact with ISI handlers. The press note stated that the arrest was made by the STF’s Meerut field unit led by ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh on a specific tip-off.

A senior STF official stated that the suspect was the third eldest among his five brothers and one of his elder brothers - Tehseem Ahmad – was also involved in terror activities. He said Tehseem was in regular touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Sheikh Khalid Hafiz alias Dilshad alias Mirza and was planning to launch Islamic war to establish Shariyat law in the country.

The official said Tehseem also spied for the ISI by sending photographs of Indian Army’s security installations in Anoopgarh, Rajasthan.

