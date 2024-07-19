 UP STF nabs two men involved in circulating fake notes - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
UP STF nabs two men involved in circulating fake notes

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 19, 2024 09:16 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh STF arrests 2 gang members circulating fake currency notes; recover 50 wads of ₹500 notes, phones, bank slips, credit cards, Aadhaar card.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police have arrested two members of a gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes.

The duo was nabbed from near the Scorpio Club on Kursi road under Gudamba police station in Lucknow. (For Representation)
The STF also recovered 50 wads of fake 500 currency notes from the arrested accused identified as Ram Swaroop, Vishnu Sharma, both hailing from Bikaner in Rajasthan. The arrests were made from near the Scorpio Club on Kursi road under Gudamba police station on Thursday.

“Three mobile phones, 8 IDBI Bank slips, two credit cards, an Aadhaar card and 2,810 cash have also been recovered from them. These people had come to Lucknow to supply fake notes to a youth,” said the STF in a press note.

During interrogation, the accused told the STF that they used to roam around and target people who believed in quick riches. They used to lure them to become rich by circulating fake notes in market.

Friday, July 19, 2024
