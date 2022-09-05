U.P.: STF to probe Agra BAMS paper exchange incident

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered that the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) will probe the alleged exchange of answer sheets in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) exam at Dr BR Ambedkar University here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two, including a Delhi-based doctor, have been arrested in connection with the incident that surfaced in the last week of August. “Two, including a Delhi-based doctor and an auto driver, have been arrested after a case was registered. More names are surfacing and further details are to be unearthed about those involved,” senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary told HT on Monday.

Sources revealed that a student leader of Dr BR Ambedkar University was on police radar for his alleged involvement in the incident. “We had auto driver on police remand and important information was revealed and much more details are to be worked out,” the SSP added.

Vice chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Vinay Kumar Pathak was informed about the matter on August 27. Subsequently, police were informed leading to arrest of one Devendra Kumar, the auto driver who took the answer sheets from examination centre to a premises in Moti Katra locality of Agra instead of taking them to the assigned place i.e. Agra College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Dr Atul Yadav, a Delhi- based doctor was arrested from Delhi and was believed to have collected the “charges” for changing the answer sheets. Police are now probing into the links between the arrested doctor and the student leader allegedly leading the racket wherein about ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 were charged from students for manipulations in exams for BAMS.