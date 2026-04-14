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UP: Stone-pelting during Ambedkar procession in Kasganj leaves cop injured; 10 detained

UP: Stone-pelting during Ambedkar procession in Kasganj leaves cop injured; 10 detained

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 09:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Kasganj , Tensions erupted in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Tuesday after a stone-pelting incident during a procession marking Ambedkar Jayanti, resulting in injuries to a police personnel, officials said.

UP: Stone-pelting during Ambedkar procession in Kasganj leaves cop injured; 10 detained

The incident occurred in Chahka Gunar village, under the Sahawar police station jurisdiction, as a Shobha Yatra commemorating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary passed through the area.

According to police, some individuals allegedly began throwing stones at the procession, which led to chaos and heightened tensions between the two groups. Locals said that the stone-pelting lasted for nearly an hour.

During the disturbance, some people blocked the road with tractor-trolleys, disrupting traffic in the vicinity. A police constable was injured after being struck by a stone, officials said.

Upon receiving information, District Magistrate Pranay Singh and Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh quickly arrived at the scene with a heavy police force.

The police employed mild force to control the situation and disperse the crowd. Approximately 10 individuals, including a woman, have been detained in connection with the incident, officials stated.

"Members of the Yadav community obstructed the procession. The political motivations behind this will become clear after the investigation," he stated.

Despite the tensions, the procession resumed later under police supervision and concluded peacefully, officials informed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Stone-pelting during Ambedkar procession in Kasganj leaves cop injured; 10 detained
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Stone-pelting during Ambedkar procession in Kasganj leaves cop injured; 10 detained
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