UP students to get 1200 for uniforms, school bags

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to transfer an amount of ₹1200 per student (an increase of ₹100 per student against the previous year) to students of class 1 to 8 (2022-2023) to buy uniform, sweater, shoes, socks, schoolbag and stationery.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that decided to transfer the amount in bank accounts of parents of students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. The state cabinet also approved proposals to strengthen the village secretariats and provide funds to buy national flags to be hoisted from August 11 to 17to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Briefing media persons, minister of state (independent charge) for basic education, Sandeep Singh said students of class 1 to 8 in primary and upper primary schools of basic education board and unaided primary and pre-secondary schools would be eligible to get the amount. He said a sum of ₹1200 per student would be transferred to buy these items last year against ₹1100 per student transferred last year.

Singh said a sum of ₹2225.60 crore would be transferred into the bank accounts of parents this year. Stationery, including four exercise books, two pencils, two pens, two pencil cutters and two rubbers had been added to the stationary items to be bought by the students this year. He said in all 1.56 crore students had been benefitted in 2021-2022 and the state government proposed to cover two crore students in 2022-2023.

He said the state government had carried out verification of the parents through Aadhar cards last year. Arrangements were being made to carry out verification of the students too through Aadhar cards this time. The state cabinet approved proposal to release the amount without waiting for the central share. The chief minister had been authorized to take a decision in case of any unforeseen change in procedure and rates to buy these items.

Public services in village secretariats

The state cabinet approved a proposal to strengthen the services provided in the village secretariat. The panchayat assistants working in the village secretariats would be authorized to run the public service centres in the village secretariat through district service provider selected by centre for e-governance, information technology and electronics departments.

Any user charges collected for providing the services would be deposited in the accounts of village panchayat (village fund) as their income. All the services available on the e-district portal would be provided at the village secretariat centres. The village secretariats are being set up in all the 58189 village panchayats. Panchayat assistants have been posted there and so far training has been given to 56,366 panchayat assistants. The state government is providing computers and internet connectivity to the village secretariats and arrangements are being made to ensure that the villagers get their necessary documents through the panchayat assistants.

Funds to buy national flags

The state cabinet approved a proposal of rural development and urban development departments to buy 2 crore national flags through micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) department for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programmes being organized to mark 75 years of India’s independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav).

Under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme to be organized from August 11 to 17, a target of hoisting 4.5 crore flags has been set. The MSME department would buy 2 crore national flags while the remaining 2.5 crore national flags would be bought from the self-help groups, non-government organisations and private stitching centres. The panchayati raj department would pay for 75 per cent (1.50 crore national flags) of the national flags being bought by the MSME department. A sum of ₹30 crore would be needed for this, taking the cost of ₹20 per national flag into account.

