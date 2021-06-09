UP tech education dept to clear status on exams in 2-3 days

The Uttar Pradesh Technical Education department will issue elaborate guidelines on status of examinations in 2-3 days, an official said after several engineering, pharma and management students took to social media expressing their grievance over suspense on the issue.

“It will be decided very shortly. Most likely we will be able to come up with our action plan within 2-3 days. The online exam for the final year B Tech students maybe held anytime in second week of July while for first year students, it will be in August,” said Alok Kumar, technical education secretary.

He said, “The question paper will be objective type only.” In the meantime, the department staff are working on to develop a software so that it may work in all types of devices and processors and students are able to write examination from their home with ease.

After the state higher education department has announced their plan on how to promote the undergraduate and postgraduate students to next level, engineering students are upset as technical education department has not taken a call on the issue as yet.

The state government on Tuesday decided to promote all first year and first semester students of the undergraduate and postgraduate levels enrolled in universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh without exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Now, the first year students of B Tech, B Pharma are also demanding that they too should be promoted to next class without exams.