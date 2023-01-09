UP: Three killed as bus falls off Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to dense fog

Three passengers were killed while 18 others injured as a Sultanpur-bound bus fell off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Piprauli village here amid dense fog, police said on Monday.

The bus carrying 30 passengers was coming from Anand Vihar in Delhi, SHO of Thatia police station, Kamal Bhati, said.

Four of the passengers were seriously injured in the accident that took place on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Bajpai (50), Sanjana (25) and Devansh (11), Bhati said, and added that the three deceased were residents of Rae Bareli district.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the medical college in Tirwa, where the condition of four of them is serious, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the district magistrate and senior police officials to ensure that proper treatment is being provided to the injured.

