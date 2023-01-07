Cyclist injured after being hit and dragged by car in UP's Hardoi

In another hit-and-drag case, a cyclist was injured after being dragged by a car that hit his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, reported news agency ANI. The victim has been hospitalised and the car driver taken into custody, a police official was quoted by ANI. The incident took place in the Kotwali city area.

“Due to a collision between a cycle and a car in the Kotwali city area, the cyclist's leg got stuck in the car and he was dragged by the car for some distance. Minor victim admitted to hospital and the car driver taken into custody. Action to be taken as per law,” a senior police official said.

This is the second such incident coming to light this week after a woman's grisly death in Delhi's Sultanpuri after she was dragged for a few kilometres by a car on new year's night. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police arrested two more people in connection with the Sultanpuri incident on Friday, taking the number of arrests in the case to seven.

According to police, the victim and her friend were returning from a New Year’s Eve party early on January 1 on a scooter when a Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit their two-wheeler. While one fell on the side, the victim's body was entangled in the underside of the car as it drove on for at least two hours, dragging it for at least 14 km and was found by residents of outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala at around 4am.

(With ANI inputs)

