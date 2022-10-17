U.P.: Three of a family dead in Auraiya accident, CM expresses grief

Three members of a family were killed and three others critically injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a postal van from behind on the highway that connects Bundelkhand Expressway near Miholi in Auraiya district on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased are Santosh Kumar Gupta (55), his wife Kiran Gupta (51) and their daughter Arti Gupta (21). Renu Gupta, Akash Gupta along with the driver were critically injured in accident. Akash and the driver had been shifted to Saifai regional medical institute, they added.

Expressing his grief over the deaths, chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the family. In a statement, he asked the officials concerned to ensure best treatment for the injured.

The family that belonged to Karhal in Mainpuri was going to Kanpur where Santosh Kumar Gupta, who had a heart-related ailment, had an appointment with his doctor.

The driver while overtaking a vehicle lost control and crashed into a postal van. The front part of the vehicle was badly damaged. Santosh, Kiran and Aarti were somehow taken out and rushed to hospital where they were declared dead, the police added.

Superintendent of police (SP), Auraiya, Charu Nigam said the accident took place due to overtaking. Best arrangements had been made for the treatment of the injured, she added.