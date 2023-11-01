Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. to announce bonus and DA for employees ahead of Diwali

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 01, 2023 08:24 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh government to announce bonus and 4% increase in dearness allowance to all employees before Diwali, including pensioners.

Uttar Pradesh government will announce bonus (to non-gazetted) and four percent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) to all its employees ahead of Diwali. The increase in the DA will be effective for the pensioners too.

Those aware of the development said the state finance department has moved a proposal in this regard. The Centre has announced an increase of 4 percent in the DA and the state government is set to follow the increase.

A senior official confirmed that the proposal by the finance department has been sent to the chief minister’s office for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s clearance.

“Yes, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that the bonus and increase in the DA will be paid to the employees before Diwali. We request the state government to calculate the bonus taking the minimum wages of 18000 per month. The state government calculates the bonus to a maximum of 7000 only and 75 percent of the amount is deposited in the provident fund account of the employees,” said JN Tiwari, president, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Karmchari Samyukta Parishad.

There are nearly 14-16 lakh state government employees including teachers and nearly 12-13 lakh pensioners.

