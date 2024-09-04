UP to be No. 1 economy in 3-4 yrs, if every employee works with sincerity: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government was moving ahead rapidly to achieve the goal of making UP a trillion-dollar economy with a fair and transparent recruitment process. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an event organised for the inauguration of anganwadi buildings and transfer of funds to the accounts of anganwadi workers and assistants and the launch of ‘Bal Bhog Portal’ under National Nutrition Month-2024, in Lucknow, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

In the last 7.5 years, 6.5 lakh youths had been provided government jobs in the state and these people gave the state their energy and talent, he said speaking at a programme organised to distribute appointment letters to 1,334 junior engineers, computer technicians and foremen selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) organised at the Lok Bhawan.

The CM said the selection process for various posts in state government departments will be fair and based on talent and the state government will confiscate property of those involved in corruption to distribute it among poor people.

Adityanath said UP will be the no. 1 economy of the country in the next three-four years, if every government employee works with sincerity, honesty. The double-engine government was working with this objective without any discrimination, he emphasised.

The CM told the newly selected candidates that they should not be negligent in work related to public. “If any person becomes a barrier before the ability and competence of the youth, the state government will work to break that barrier,” he added.

“UP has become the growth engine of the country’s development. Seven and a half years ago, the state was known as the seventh-largest economy of the country and today it has become the no 2 economy. Before 2017, the state was at number 14 in ease of doing business. Today, it has been established as an ‘Achievers State’. For this, many reforms were carried out by the state government,” he said.

“The state received investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore and around 1.5 crore youth will get jobs and employment opportunities. One District, One Product Scheme has become a brand of the entire country. Today, UP has been established as a revenue surplus state and the state government has no shortage of funds for development”, he added.

Interstate connectivity through highways and expressways had improved and district headquarters were connected with four-lane roads. Besides, nine airports had been made functional in the state, of which four were international airports, he said.

“No one wanted to invest in UP before 2017. Due to anarchy and hooliganism, the traditional enterprises here were closing down. Now, these enterprises are being revived. New jobs have been created and lakhs of people have got employment. UP is moving ahead in the process of development,” he said.

He said earlier, there was a problem in paying salaries to employees but now UP was established as a revenue-surplus state.