UP to build ‘Singapore City’ near Jewar airport to woo investors: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans to develop a dedicated ‘Singapore City’ near the Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, offering Singapore investors a purpose-built hub with direct access to airport connectivity, logistics and world-class infrastructure along the Yamuna Expressway. CM Yogi made the announcement at the Invest UP Mega Roadshow on the final day of his Singapore visit on Tuesday, where he pitched the state as a trillion-dollar economy in the making. CM Yogi Adityanath, centre, witnesses the signing of an MoU between SATS Ltd and the Uttar Pradesh government for development of a cargo complex and air catering facility at Noida International Airport, in Singapore. (Sourced)

“Land has been arranged around the Yamuna Expressway so that investors can take full advantage of airport connectivity, logistics, and world-class infrastructure,” he said, describing the state’s ‘Triple S’ model, Safety, Stability, and Speed, as the cornerstone of its investment pitch. Discussions during his visit focused on strengthening cooperation between Singapore and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Adityanath invited investors to Uttar Pradesh, assuring them that their investments would remain completely safe and that they would find a favourable environment to advance their business potential rapidly.

The CM said the U.P’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had grown from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore over nine years, with per capita income nearly tripling and the state’s contribution to India’s economy reaching around 9.5%.

He also pointed to a 75,000-acre land bank along expressways, airports and the dedicated freight corridor, 16 operational airports including four international ones, metro services in seven cities, and a 16,000-kilometre railway network as key draws for investors.

During the visit, Adityanath exchanged MoUs with several international companies, including Blue Planet for integrated waste management, AC Aviation, Gayatri Chain FnB for catering and hospitality, KLK Ventures for solar panel manufacturing, and Ishtara Jewellery and Maestro Productions for jewellery and media production.

He said investment procedures have been simplified through single window systems such as Nivesh Mitra, Nivesh Sarathi and Udyami Mitra portals. More than 34 sectoral policies, separate provisions for FDI and Fortune 500 firms, and 27 industrial clusters along expressways are being developed.

“The progress India has achieved in the last 10-11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been effectively implemented in Uttar Pradesh. The state has completed its journey from the ‘Land of Potential’ to the ‘Land of Performance,’” the CM added.

He also met the chairmen and CEOs of major institutions including GIC, Temasek, SATS, GSS Greens and Blackstone, during the two-day visit.

State finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, India’s high commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule and Singapore business federation vice chairman Prasoon Mukherjee were among those present at the roadshow.