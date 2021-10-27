Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP to drop 3 lakh Covid-19 protocol violation cases against citizens
UP to drop 3 lakh Covid-19 protocol violation cases against citizens

On October 3, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked for the withdrawal of cases under the Epidemic Act in the larger public interest and on October 8, the Allahabad high court, too, asked the government for timely withdrawal of Covid protocol breach cases
Public prosecutors in Uttar Pradesh will move courts for withdrawal of non serious cases for violation of Covid protocols. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 04:15 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday started withdrawal of around 300,000 cases registered under the Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act and for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant for violation of Covid-19 pandemic containment guidelines.The relief will only be available to common citizens and for offences in which the maximum punishment is up to two years, the official said.

Principal secretary, Law, Pramod Kumar Srivastava in a letter to all the district magistrates said, public prosecutors will move courts for withdrawal of non serious cases for violation of the Covid protocols and lockdown against the common people barring sitting or former parliamentarians (MP), and member of state assembly and council.

On October 3, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked for the withdrawal of cases under the Epidemic Act in the larger public interest and on October 8, the Allahabad high court, too, asked the government to timely withdraw protocol breach cases related to Covid-19 guidelines.

Srivastava also cited a February 3 letter by secretary, Union ministry of home affairs to chief secretaries of all the states, stating that the Disaster Management Act- 2005, Epidemic Act- 1897 and (Indian Penal Code) IPC 1860 Section were implemented to deal with the unprecedented situation in the country during Covid -19 pandemic, which was controlled due to “effective implementation” of the rules. The Central government directed the states to review the cases lodged against common people to save them from unnecessary court trials and procedure of the criminal cases, Srivastava said, referring to the letter.

The process for withdrawal of the 300,000 cases in which charge-sheet have been filed in the court will start, he said.

